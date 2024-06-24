iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

IVV traded down $1.43 on Monday, hitting $545.58. 2,493,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,030. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $525.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $507.14. The stock has a market cap of $470.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

