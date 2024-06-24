iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Reduced by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,746 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after buying an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,952,034 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

