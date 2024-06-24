iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.67

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.67 and last traded at $56.64, with a volume of 10239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.43.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 67,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1,881.4% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 175,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 167,083 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.