iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on iPower from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

iPower Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IPW opened at $1.83 on Thursday. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 4.13.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. iPower had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that iPower will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chenlong Tan purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,063,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,417,534.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.

