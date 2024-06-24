IOST Trading Down 8.7% This Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $137.01 million and $9.14 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,315,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.