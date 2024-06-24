Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PSCM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.42. 3,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $80.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- What is a Dividend King?
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.