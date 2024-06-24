Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1484 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PSCM stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.42. 3,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a one year low of $58.45 and a one year high of $80.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

