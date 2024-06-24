Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3318 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance
Shares of PSCD traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile
