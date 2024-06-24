Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3318 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Shares of PSCD traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971. The company has a market capitalization of $35.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.94 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

