Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.30

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.30 and last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 727459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 901.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

