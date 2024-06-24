Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3199 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,600. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.56. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $200.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.