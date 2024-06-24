Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3199 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,600. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.56. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $200.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.
About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
