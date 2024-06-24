Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $54.66 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 47307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1743 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco MSCI USA ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.