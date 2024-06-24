Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $54.66 and last traded at $54.25, with a volume of 47307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1743 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.35 and its 200-day moving average is $50.55. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $686,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 926.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 325,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 8,384.6% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 858,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 848,519 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 72,007,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814,038 shares during the period.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

