Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,876. The company has a market capitalization of $878.66 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.24.
About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
