Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0469 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQJG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $23.01.

Get Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQJG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ Next Gen 100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance factors. QQJG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.