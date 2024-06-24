Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQJG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0469 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QQJG traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $23.01.
Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.