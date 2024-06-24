Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PRN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.51. 4,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $142.46.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF alerts:

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.