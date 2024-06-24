Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0286 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
PRN stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.51. 4,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,620. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.30 million, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $94.08 and a 1 year high of $142.46.
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.