Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1922 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.10. 22,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,964. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $669.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

