Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1922 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of PFM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.10. 22,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,964. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $669.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day moving average is $41.23.
About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF
