Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 308,318 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the previous session’s volume of 135,123 shares.The stock last traded at $18.57 and had previously closed at $18.69.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $740.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,438,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,264,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,625,000 after purchasing an additional 636,057 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1,577.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 379,687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,509,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,111,000 after buying an additional 265,659 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 301.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 176,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 132,460 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

