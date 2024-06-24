Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,592. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.