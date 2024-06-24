Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0556 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,592. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

