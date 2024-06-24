Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1248 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.