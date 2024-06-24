Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJTGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1248 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.07. Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSJT was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2029 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJT)

