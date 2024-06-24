Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BSCR stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.24. 282,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,836. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $19.54.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

