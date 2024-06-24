Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,821. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

