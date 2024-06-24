Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,679,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.1% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 156,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,671,000 after acquiring an additional 27,658 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $3.20 on Monday, hitting $429.36. 1,008,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $397.13 and its 200 day moving average is $379.16. The company has a market capitalization of $152.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $437.20.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

