InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 349,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 103% from the previous session’s volume of 171,956 shares.The stock last traded at $107.18 and had previously closed at $105.08.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 214.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 576,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 393,528 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 632,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after acquiring an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 474.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,316 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 36,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

