Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ICG opened at $7.06 on Friday. Intchains Group has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $423.18 million, a P/E ratio of -70.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.39.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 56.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

