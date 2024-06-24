Insider Selling: The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Director Sells 18,790 Shares of Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Director John Scott Pagan sold 18,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.55, for a total value of C$2,396,664.50.

John Scott Pagan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, John Scott Pagan sold 20,597 shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.16, for a total value of C$2,536,726.52.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded up C$0.43 on Monday, reaching C$129.59. 40,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,909. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a one year low of C$95.03 and a one year high of C$137.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$129.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$121.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of C$205.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$202.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.6519111 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

