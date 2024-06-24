Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00.

On Thursday, May 9th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 26,315 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,003,360.95.

On Monday, May 6th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $1,001,570.94.

On Thursday, April 18th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 7,482 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $549,702.54.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.53. 6,545,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.