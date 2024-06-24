Insider Selling: Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) General Counsel Sells 5,576 Shares of Stock

Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $105,107.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,703.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paymentus Price Performance

Shares of Paymentus stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $17.64. 447,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 73.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

Get Paymentus alerts:

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Paymentus had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $184.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paymentus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Paymentus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $20.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Paymentus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paymentus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

Get Our Latest Report on PAY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paymentus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paymentus by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Paymentus by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 748,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,418,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Paymentus in the third quarter worth about $11,806,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Paymentus by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 206,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paymentus by 53,916.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

About Paymentus

(Get Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.