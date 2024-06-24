Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Director Sells 1,552 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jacques Frederic Kerrest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Okta alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,878 shares of Okta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,645,972.82.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,885,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,676. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.04 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,073,000 after buying an additional 128,906 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,969,000 after purchasing an additional 310,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKTA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKTA

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.