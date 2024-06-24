Insider Selling: Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.17, for a total value of C$67,174.50.

Alejandro Larrive also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.16, for a total value of C$72,160.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Alejandro Larrive sold 1,000 shares of Methanex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.50, for a total transaction of C$68,500.00.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of C$50.64 and a 1-year high of C$74.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$68.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.87.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( TSE:MX Get Free Report ) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. The company had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.1736234 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

