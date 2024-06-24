Insider Selling: Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF) Senior Officer Sells C$52,769.60 in Stock

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSE:CPLF – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Linda M. Lupini sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.80, for a total transaction of C$52,769.60.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

CPLF opened at C$11.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$8.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.16. Copperleaf Technologies Inc. has a one year low of C$4.94 and a one year high of C$11.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$879.12 million, a PE ratio of -32.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CPLF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Copperleaf Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copperleaf Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$11.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Copperleaf Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “tender” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.17.

About Copperleaf Technologies

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

