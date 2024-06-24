Insider Selling: ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total transaction of $1,178,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 682,620 shares in the company, valued at $40,206,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Muthusamy Shanmugam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 12,855 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $794,567.55.

On Friday, May 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 5,836 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $362,357.24.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 14,850 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $978,021.00.

On Friday, April 19th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 16,809 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,095,442.53.

On Wednesday, April 17th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 9,520 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $622,608.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 7,414 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $491,770.62.

ANIP traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.37. 161,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,698. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $70.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ANI Pharmaceuticals last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.01 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,306,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 277,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,731 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,628,000 after purchasing an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 582,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 434,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

