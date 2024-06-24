Insider Buying: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CRDL – Get Free Report) Director David Elsley bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$138,490.00.

Cardiol Therapeutics Trading Up 10.0 %

TSE:CRDL traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.76. 363,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,247. Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$4.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$190.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product candidate is CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

