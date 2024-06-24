InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $32.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $20.66. InMode has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. Research analysts forecast that InMode will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 14.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,590 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 6.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,529 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 753,026 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 1.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,332 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

