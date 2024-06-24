Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of IR opened at $92.89 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.09.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 225.2% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 33,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 174,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 42.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

