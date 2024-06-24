ICON Trading 14% Lower This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $149.29 million and $1.93 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Coin Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,004,739,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,740,376 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,004,624,276.7955865 with 1,004,624,820.0457739 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15525679 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,693,700.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.