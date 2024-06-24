Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $423.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Humana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Humana Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUM opened at $355.48 on Wednesday. Humana has a 1 year low of $298.61 and a 1 year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Humana will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

About Humana

(Get Free Report

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.