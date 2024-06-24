Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $21.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.36.
Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Barclays cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on HST
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.