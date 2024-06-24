Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Receives $21.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HST. Barclays cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.5 %

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 78.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Host Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.