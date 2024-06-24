High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Has $11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.5% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. ADE LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.88. 855,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,602. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.