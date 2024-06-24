High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 19,655 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,136 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,277,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,970,000 after purchasing an additional 658,431 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,788,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,646,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.24. 1,995,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,692,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $55.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $52.53.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.