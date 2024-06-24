HI (HI) Price Up 2.1% This Week

HI (HI) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $193,544.66 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009201 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,208.79 or 0.99978240 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00011926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00074556 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048775 USD and is up 1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $165,379.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

