HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $101.42 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.64. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total transaction of $2,576,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,032.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $176,820.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,694,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,746. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2,377.1% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 56,599 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,100,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,851,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

