Head-To-Head Survey: Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY)

Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Free Report) and Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dazed and Corpay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Dazed alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A Corpay 1 2 6 0 2.56

Corpay has a consensus price target of $334.11, suggesting a potential upside of 25.06%. Given Corpay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corpay is more favorable than Dazed.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Dazed has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corpay has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dazed and Corpay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Corpay $3.76 billion 5.00 $981.89 million $13.44 19.88

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than Dazed.

Profitability

This table compares Dazed and Corpay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dazed N/A N/A N/A Corpay 26.29% 36.97% 7.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Corpay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corpay beats Dazed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dazed

(Get Free Report)

Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Dazed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dazed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.