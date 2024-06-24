Head to Head Comparison: Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR)

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) and Commerce Energy Group (OTCMKTS:CMNR – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Entergy and Commerce Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Entergy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entergy 1 3 9 0 2.62 Commerce Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entergy currently has a consensus target price of $114.12, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. Given Entergy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Entergy is more favorable than Commerce Energy Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entergy 17.75% 10.20% 2.36% Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entergy and Commerce Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Entergy and Commerce Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entergy $12.15 billion 1.86 $2.36 billion $9.97 10.61 Commerce Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Entergy has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Energy Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of Entergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Entergy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Commerce Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Entergy has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commerce Energy Group has a beta of -3.17, meaning that its share price is 417% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Entergy beats Commerce Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entergy

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas. It also engages in the ownership of interests in non-nuclear power plants that sell electric power to wholesale customers, as well as provides decommissioning services to other nuclear power plant owners. It generates electricity through gas, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company sells energy to retail power providers, utilities, electric power co-operatives, power trading organizations, and other power generation companies. The company's power plants have approximately 24,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity. It delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. Entergy Corporation was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana.

About Commerce Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Energy Group Inc. through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.