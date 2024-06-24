HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of GMAB opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $42.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. Research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 39.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,359 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

