Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,038 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,098.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JMBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,905. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.