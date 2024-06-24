Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 7,042 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $344,102.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $118.88. 866,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,047. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.43. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

