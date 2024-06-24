Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 350 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 37.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 594 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. APG Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $2,321,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $101,319,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,703,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,626. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.48 and a 200-day moving average of $232.77. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

