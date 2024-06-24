Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4,705.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $2.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $358.04. The stock had a trading volume of 963,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,286. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.47.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

