Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Invests $520,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 191,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 34,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $395,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDS remained flat at $23.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 275,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,819. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.