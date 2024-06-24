Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises about 0.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 611.1% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.22. 1,297,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,494. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $48.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.24.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

