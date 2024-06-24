Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.32 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $4.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $350.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,218,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,435,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.41. The company has a market cap of $347.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.