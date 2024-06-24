Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $188,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.11. The company had a trading volume of 950,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,268. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

